NevGold Corp. Hires Chief Geologist and Commences Permitting Activities

The company recently completed a C$6.3M financing and is fully funded for exploration and drilling at its Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, and Ptarmigan project in British Columbia.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“ NevGold ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV:NAU ) is pleased to announce that Mr. Derick Unger, CPG, has joined NevGold as Chief Geologist and is currently advancing the drill targeting and permitting activities at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada.

Chief Geologist

Derick Unger, CPG, has Bachelors and Masters degrees in Geology from Indiana State and Auburn Universities respectively, and has 14 years of experience in Nevada gold exploration and resource estimation in progressively senior roles with Newmont, Nyrstar, Victoria Gold and NuLegacy Gold, and was most recently with Mine Development Associates in Reno, Nevada.

Derick has led exploration teams in the discovery of gold and silver deposits in Nevada including the NuLegacy Gold discovery of the Serena zone, the highest-grade gold zone recognized at Red Hill to date, and the Vio zone, a previously unidentified low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. He also played a key role in Newmont’s discovery of the East veins at the Midas mine, and Victoria Gold’s discovery of the high-grade Helen zone at the Cove project.

Derick will be based in Reno and has responsibility for all exploration, geology, and resource estimation activities.

Mr. Derick Unger, Chief Geologist states: “I am excited to join NevGold at such a critical time for the company. I see great geological potential at Limousine Butte, Cedar Wash, and Ptarmigan, and was attracted to the position as NevGold has the team and resources to advance and de-risk the portfolio. All three projects have large historical geological databases, and we are looking forward to leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock the value of our assets. We have already started building our Nevada operations and are ready to aggressively explore our projects over the remainder of the year and into 2022.”

Permitting Activities – Limousine Butte

NevGold is nearing completion of its data compilation and drill targeting exercise at Limousine Butte and has started the permitting process for its drilling program, which is targeted to commence by Q3-2021. The company has hired The Mines Group Inc. from Reno, Nevada to support its permitting efforts.