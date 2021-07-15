checkAd

NevGold Corp. Hires Chief Geologist and Commences Permitting Activities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) is pleased to announce that Mr. Derick Unger, CPG, has joined NevGold as Chief Geologist and is currently advancing the drill targeting and permitting activities at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada.

The company recently completed a C$6.3M financing and is fully funded for exploration and drilling at its Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, and Ptarmigan project in British Columbia.

Chief Geologist
Derick Unger, CPG, has Bachelors and Masters degrees in Geology from Indiana State and Auburn Universities respectively, and has 14 years of experience in Nevada gold exploration and resource estimation in progressively senior roles with Newmont, Nyrstar, Victoria Gold and NuLegacy Gold, and was most recently with Mine Development Associates in Reno, Nevada. 

Derick has led exploration teams in the discovery of gold and silver deposits in Nevada including the NuLegacy Gold discovery of the Serena zone, the highest-grade gold zone recognized at Red Hill to date, and the Vio zone, a previously unidentified low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. He also played a key role in Newmont’s discovery of the East veins at the Midas mine, and Victoria Gold’s discovery of the high-grade Helen zone at the Cove project.

Derick will be based in Reno and has responsibility for all exploration, geology, and resource estimation activities.

Mr. Derick Unger, Chief Geologist states: “I am excited to join NevGold at such a critical time for the company. I see great geological potential at Limousine Butte, Cedar Wash, and Ptarmigan, and was attracted to the position as NevGold has the team and resources to advance and de-risk the portfolio. All three projects have large historical geological databases, and we are looking forward to leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock the value of our assets. We have already started building our Nevada operations and are ready to aggressively explore our projects over the remainder of the year and into 2022.”

Permitting Activities – Limousine Butte
NevGold is nearing completion of its data compilation and drill targeting exercise at Limousine Butte and has started the permitting process for its drilling program, which is targeted to commence by Q3-2021. The company has hired The Mines Group Inc. from Reno, Nevada to support its permitting efforts.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NevGold Corp. Hires Chief Geologist and Commences Permitting Activities VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) is pleased to announce that Mr. Derick Unger, CPG, has joined NevGold as Chief Geologist and is currently advancing the drill …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:45 UhrAtico Drills Additional High-Grade Copper-Gold Massive Sulphide Mineralization, Intercepting 3.32% Cu, 5.91 g/t Au, 74.51 g/t Ag and 4.70% Zn over 9.60 meters at La Plata Project in Ecuador
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:31 UhrResults of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrSarama Resources Announces Upsize of Private Placement To C$2,100,000
Accesswire | Analysen
14:30 UhrJones Soda Co. Signals Transformation with Planned Strategic Entry into the Cannabis Sector
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrAsia Broadband Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange Development and AABB Wallet Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys: Permits To Follow
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:49 UhrKinross completes definitive agreement with Government of Mauritania
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrGolden Tag Intersects 257.67 g/t over 16.34 m, and Extends Mineralization Within the Fernandez Zone to the West
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrDynacor Continues Course to Record Sales in 2021; Reporting First-Half 2021 Sales of US$83.6 Million (C$104.1 Million) and Well Ahead of Its Yearly Guidance
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrProbe Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Val-d’Or East Project, Quebec; Additional Ounces Captured in Resource
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten