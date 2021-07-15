checkAd

GreenBox POS Announces Spin-Off of Stablecoin Platform, Announces its Intent to Implement a Special Dividend Series

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:31  |  47   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced its intent to implement a Special Dividend Series to be issued in two parts to GreenBox Common Stockholders in connection with the planned spin-off of the Company’s subsidiary that controls the Company’s recently launched stablecoin platform (the “Coin Platform”). The Company currently anticipates it will announce the record date for the spin-off prior to the end of the year.

GreenBox common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021 (first record date) will be entitled to receive a right to 0.35 of a share of common stock in the Coin Platform for every 1.00 share of GreenBox common stock owned, payable on the spin-off completion date (“First Dividend”). To qualify to receive the First Dividend, the GBOX shares will need to be held for a specified period of time after the first record date. The second record date, to be announced at a future date will be the date specific fundamental milestones are achieved by the Coin Platform. These milestones will be announced at least one (1) month prior to the second record date. GreenBox shareholders of record on the second record date will receive a right to 0.20 of a share of common stock in the Coin Platform for every 1.00 share of GreenBox common stock owned, payable on the spin-off completion date (the “Second Dividend”). To qualify to receive the Second Dividend, the GBOX shares will need to be held for a specified period of time after the second record date. Each share will only be entitled to either the First Dividend (if the shares are held as of August 16th) or the Second Dividend (if the shares are not held as of August 16th but are held as of the second record date). No GreenBox shareholder will receive a right to 0.55 of a share of common stock in the Coin Platform. It is anticipated that the second record date will be in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Shareholder tracking methodology will be outlined in a subsequent press release and appropriate SEC filings.

"We are thrilled to reward GreenBox shareholders for their loyalty by issuing this special dividend series for those investing in the Company for the long run. Not only are shareholders able to participate in GreenBox’s rapid growth, but by spinning off our Coin Platform we believe we will unlock the tremendous value of our token technology for GreenBox shareholders to also benefit from," said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS. "After considering multiple strategic options, we believe this is the fastest way to leverage and scale our unique blockchain and token technologies while maximizing market share gains in the financial payments space and delivering long-term shareholder value for both GBOX and the Coin Platform."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GreenBox POS Announces Spin-Off of Stablecoin Platform, Announces its Intent to Implement a Special Dividend Series SAN DIEGO, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board