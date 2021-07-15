checkAd

Inotiv Acquires Laboratory Instrumentation for Discovery and Development of Novel Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:33  |  32   |   |   

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and bioanalytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that the Company has purchased the physical assets of a Tennessee-based laboratory services provider that ceased operations. The assets, which include lab instrumentation, stock consumables and chemicals, lab benchwork, and office furniture, were acquired for approximately $1.3 million, a substantial discount to the Company’s estimate of fair market value.

The acquired assets will accelerate the Company’s expansion of its regulated (GLP/GCLP) laboratory services and solutions for biopharmaceutical companies pursuing cell and gene therapy (CGT) as well as traditional biotherapeutics and immunotherapies.

Kenneth Swart, Ph.D., Vice President, Bioanalytical Sciences commented, “The state-of-the-art cell and molecular biology instrumentation we acquired will significantly accelerate the completion of a new regulated laboratory operation that we plan to build in support of our broadening biotherapeutics client base. We currently are exploring locations for the operation as well as building the scientific and business team that will execute on Inotiv’s expanded biotherapeutics initiative.”

This investment in laboratory assets coincides with recent announcements of expanded drug discovery laboratory and in-life services at Inotiv’s St. Louis-based operation and recently acquired Boulder, CO, sites (formerly Bolder BioPATH, Inc. and HistoTox Labs, Inc.), the footprints of which effectively extended the Company’s breadth of DMPK, cell & molecular biology and pharmacology offerings for clients pursuing traditional small molecule therapies and novel cell and gene therapies.

“This opportunistic purchase of laboratory instrumentation and supporting equipment represents not only a key step towards our further expansion into biotherapeutics drug development, but also signals our commitment to establishing Inotiv as a comprehensive partnered research organization to our broad and expanding biopharmaceutical client base,” said Greg Beattie, Chief Operating Officer at Inotiv. “We are committed to creating a distinct presence in the market supporting companies developing novel cell and gene therapies.”

About the Company
Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact   Investor Relations
Inotiv, Inc.   The Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer   Kalle Ahl, CFA
(765) 497-8381   (212) 836-9614
btaylor@inotivco.com   kahl@equityny.com
     
    Devin Sullivan
    (212) 836-9608
    dsullivan@equityny.com
     




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inotiv Acquires Laboratory Instrumentation for Discovery and Development of Novel Therapies WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and bioanalytical drug discovery and development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board