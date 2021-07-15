Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April

Eligible new customers switching to Verizon can receive a credit of up to $1,500 to offset early termination fees from their current provider. The previously announced 10 year price-lock offer for eligible new customers remains in effect.

5G Business Internet is an alternative to cable Internet and includes professional installation, making setup a breeze. Customers can get broadband Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband with no digging, short lead time to deployment, multiple pricing and service options, and unlimited data.

Provides a scalable digital-transformation platform to help businesses embrace advanced network services, software defined networking (SDN), security, multi-access edge compute (MEC), and more from Verizon Business.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today that 5G Business Internet , a fixed-wireless Internet offering for businesses of all sizes, is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, a rapid expansion from the previous total of 24 announced in April . Verizon Business is also offering a credit of up to $1,500 to offset early-termination fees for eligible customers switching to Verizon from another Internet provider, and the previously announced 10-year price lock guarantee for eligible new customers is still in effect.



5G Business Internet provides businesses with an alternative to cable Internet, a primary connectivity backbone to run their entire business, and a platform to help take advantage of burgeoning technology. The offering is powered by 5G Ultra Wideband and includes professional installation with no digging and a fast timeline to deployment.



“5G Business Internet customers get more than just a new kind of superfast Internet connectivity for today -- they also get a 5G digital-transformation platform for tomorrow,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. “Professional installation from Verizon means easy setup and quick application deployments from the start, and, as 5G technology evolves, customers will also have a scalable framework for leveraging technologies like edge computing and IoT.”



Expanded 5G Business Internet availability announced today includes parts of Ann Arbor, MI; Akron, OH; Fresno, CA; Spokane, WA; Columbia, SC; Milwaukee, WI; Tampa, FL; St. Petersburg, FL; Memphis, TN; San Antonio, TX; Columbus, OH; Raleigh, NC; Durham, NC; Greensboro, NC; Seattle, WA; Tucson, AZ; Des Moines, IA; and New Orleans, LA. Previously announced cities are listed here . Additional cities will be announced on a rolling basis.



5G Business Internet complements Verizon Business’ portfolio of solutions including 5G mobility and 5G Edge mobile-edge computing (MEC), OneTalk voice communications, BlueJeans by Verizon video-collaboration platform, IoT, advanced security solutions, managed network-as-a-service (NaaS) and support offerings, SDN, and more. Customers also have access to enterprise-grade networking equipment, multiple price tiers and unlimited data. Information about pricing, service and more is available here . Fixed-wireless LTE Business Internet is also available from Verizon Business.



Verizon recently announced expansions of 5G Home Internet and 5G Ultra Wideband and in June introduced On Site 5G , a private 5G network solution for enterprise and public sector.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Matt Conte

matthew.conte@verizon.com

917-848-3040