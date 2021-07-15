checkAd

Nutra Pharma Engages Government Affairs Consulting Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021   

Nutra Pharma is working with Washington DC-based government affairs consultants and lobbyists to support their Nyloxin line of pain relief products as well as act as liaisons to governmental agencies

Plantation, Florida, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin, Pet Pain-Away, Luxury Feet and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that they had engaged the Washington DC-based government affairs consulting firm, Vitello Consulting. The firm will work with elected officials as well as governmental agencies to increase the awareness of Nutra Pharma’s products and technologies with the goal of improving sales, garnering grants and potentially speeding drug applications.

“We are excited to work with Vitello Consulting as our liaisons with governmental agencies and elected officials,” explained Rik J Deitsch, Chairman and CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. “We have high hopes that this relationship will allow us to get our products into the hands of the people that need them most. This includes our Veterans in chronic pain,” he continued. “One of the first projects for this new relationship will be working with the Veterans Administration to pave the way into VA hospitals and clinics. They will also help us navigate government bureaucracies that include the FDA, the SEC and buyers on the Federal Supply Schedule,” he concluded.

Nutra Pharma has several projects in front of governmental agencies at this time. The Company has previously announced their work with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) on their potential nerve agent counter-measures. Nutra Pharma had also been granted Orphan Designation by the FDA for their Multiple Sclerosis drug, RPI-78M and has stated plans to move the drug into clinical trials.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Nutra Pharma”, commented Frank Vitello, president of Vitello Consulting. “The pipeline Rik and his team have developed has them positioned for immediate success, and I’m confident that together we’ll cross the goal line on a number of these projects in the coming months,” he concluded.   

Nyloxin is a safe, non-narcotic, and non-addictive Homeopathic pain reliever for the relief of pain without impairing cognitive function. Nyloxin offers several benefits as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents. Nyloxin has a well-defined safety profile. Since the early 1930s, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), Asian cobra venom, has been studied in more than 46 human clinical studies.

