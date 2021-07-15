Infineon and IDEX Biometrics announce a platform for biometric smart cards with superior performance and scalable, cost-effective manufacturability
Oslo, Norway and Munich, Germany – 15 July 2021 – Convenient Security: A research report by ABI Research* projects the market for biometric payment cards to be reaching 353 million
pieces per year by 2025 globally as an optimistic scenario. Allowing card manufacturers to address this new growing market segment, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), the global
leader in smart card payment solutions, and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX / NASDAQ: IDBA), the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced
a reference design for the next generation biometric smart card architecture.
The reference design leverages the combination of Infineon’s new SLC38BML800 security controller with additional GPIO-interfaces and the latest generation of the TrustedBio solution from IDEX Biometrics. This enables fingerprint authentication with low latency, high accuracy, and power efficiency. The integration of the fingerprint sensor, the secure element, power management and communications reduce the complexity of card manufacturing which shortens time to market and lowers costs.
“This new design provides significant improvements at the card system level, which allow easy integration into existing hot lamination card manufacturing processes. Therefore, the architecture increases card performance, while reducing manufacturing complexity at the same time,” said Tolgahan Yildiz, head of the Payment and Ticketing Solutions product line at Infineon. “The additional interfaces and the energy efficiency of our security controller allow industrialization of high performance biometric smart cards. This fingerprint solution is yet another proof point for our continuous innovation to enable easy to use, easy to integrate, highly accurate and cost effective biometric smart cards.”
Payment card fingerprint 20210715
“Strong demand drivers for card-based fingerprint authentication are in place for both issuers and users of payment cards,” said Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “However, to date, the relatively high cost of manufacturing biometrically enabled smart cards has inhibited mass-market adoption. With TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics has integrated a patented, highly differentiated polymer sensor into a single device delivering proprietary image capture, processing, and matching capabilities, as well as power management functions. No other biometric solution on the market offers this level of integration.”
