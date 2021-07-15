Infineon and IDEX Biometrics announce a platform for biometric smart cards with superior performance and scalable, cost-effective manufacturability

Oslo, Norway and Munich, Germany – 15 July 2021 – Convenient Security: A research report by ABI Research* projects the market for biometric payment cards to be reaching 353 million pieces per year by 2025 globally as an optimistic scenario. Allowing card manufacturers to address this new growing market segment, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), the global leader in smart card payment solutions, and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX / NASDAQ: IDBA), the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced a reference design for the next generation biometric smart card architecture.



The reference design leverages the combination of Infineon’s new SLC38BML800 security controller with additional GPIO-interfaces and the latest generation of the TrustedBio solution from IDEX Biometrics. This enables fingerprint authentication with low latency, high accuracy, and power efficiency. The integration of the fingerprint sensor, the secure element, power management and communications reduce the complexity of card manufacturing which shortens time to market and lowers costs.