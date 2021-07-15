Phunware Smart Hospitality Solution Licensed by Leading International Luxury Resort

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will license its Smart Hospitality Solution to one of the largest international luxury resorts in the world (“the Customer”).



“Every luxury resort is strategizing how to get guests back on property post pandemic and many are thinking about how to use mobile solutions like ours to not only address their potential safety issues, but also to tech-enable their guest experiences,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We’re extremely excited to license our enterprise software and infrastructure to one of the largest resorts in the world so that visitors can enjoy industry-leading experiences that leverage their mobile devices in order to make their on-site brand interactions more engaging and contextual.”