checkAd

Phunware Smart Hospitality Solution Licensed by Leading International Luxury Resort

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will license its Smart Hospitality Solution to one of the largest international luxury resorts in the world (“the Customer”).

“Every luxury resort is strategizing how to get guests back on property post pandemic and many are thinking about how to use mobile solutions like ours to not only address their potential safety issues, but also to tech-enable their guest experiences,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We’re extremely excited to license our enterprise software and infrastructure to one of the largest resorts in the world so that visitors can enjoy industry-leading experiences that leverage their mobile devices in order to make their on-site brand interactions more engaging and contextual.”

This Customer can now access feature-rich mobile solutions to better engage their guests and staff, while simultaneously optimizing their operational and staff efficiencies, lowering their costs and boosting their revenues. Capabilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Location Based Services to enable mapping, wayfinding and positioning, both indoors and outdoors
  • Mobile Engagement to create, schedule and optimize contextual messaging campaigns to engage and inform guests, including real-time alerts, notifications and messaging
  • Analytics to drive better insight into guest behavior and engagement
  • Content Management to manage application content in real-time with a simple web-based portal
  • Audience Monetization to leverage Phunware’s proprietary data platform and high-impact creative to promote brand awareness and increase bookings
  • Additional integrations to support business systems, including mobile check-in, food and drink ordering, in-room entertainment, temperature control, concierge services, communication, access control and loyalty programs

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in hospitality and luxury guest experiences on mobile.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phunware Smart Hospitality Solution Licensed by Leading International Luxury Resort AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board