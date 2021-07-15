checkAd

Photon Control Completes Acquisition by MKS Instruments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with MKS Instruments, Inc. (“MKS”). Under the Arrangement, MKS, through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1302998 B.C. Ltd. (“B.C. Ltd.”), has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Shares”) of Photon Control in exchange for $3.60 in cash per Share, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes (the “Consideration”). As a result of the Arrangement, Photon Control has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of B.C. Ltd.

The Arrangement was previously approved by Photon Control securityholders at the annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on June 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The British Columbia Supreme Court issued a final order approving the Arrangement on July 2, 2021. Registered shareholders of the Company should send their completed and executed letters of transmittal and share certificates or DRS Advices evidencing ownership of Shares to the depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc., as soon as possible in order to receive the Consideration to which they are entitled. Additional information regarding the Arrangement and the procedure for exchange of Shares for the Consideration and payment of Consideration to optionholders is provided in the Company’s management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated May 25, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) after the end of trading on July 16, 2021. An application has also been made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers and are used in the semiconductor and other high technology industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry-leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has sales and engineering offices in California, and a sales distribution network across the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on the TSX, trading under the symbol ‘‘PHO.” Additional information about the Company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/.

