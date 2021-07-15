Photon Control Completes Acquisition by MKS Instruments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with MKS Instruments, Inc. (“MKS”). Under the Arrangement, MKS, through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1302998 B.C. Ltd. (“B.C. Ltd.”), has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Shares”) of Photon Control in exchange for $3.60 in cash per Share, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes (the “Consideration”). As a result of the Arrangement, Photon Control has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of B.C. Ltd.



The Arrangement was previously approved by Photon Control securityholders at the annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on June 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The British Columbia Supreme Court issued a final order approving the Arrangement on July 2, 2021. Registered shareholders of the Company should send their completed and executed letters of transmittal and share certificates or DRS Advices evidencing ownership of Shares to the depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc., as soon as possible in order to receive the Consideration to which they are entitled. Additional information regarding the Arrangement and the procedure for exchange of Shares for the Consideration and payment of Consideration to optionholders is provided in the Company’s management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated May 25, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) after the end of trading on July 16, 2021. An application has also been made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions.

