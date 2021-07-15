Gilly Hicks Introduces Gender-Inclusive Assortment Plus New Physical and Digital Experiences as Part of Brand Growth Strategy

To celebrate its evolution, the lifestyle brand will give away $100,000 to help fans find their happy place

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilly Hicks, a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) portfolio, today announced steps in its growth strategy, including an expanded product assortment, a new store prototype and digital experience, and a reimagined brand purpose. As part of its brand evolution, Gilly Hicks is now more gender-inclusive; the brand is introducing underwear, loungewear and activewear in patterns and colors that match everyone’s styles, regardless of gender identity. These products align with the brand’s updated purpose of giving Gen Z their daily dose of happy. Additionally, Gilly Hicks is introducing its new Future Stretch fabric, which is designed to accommodate a variety of body types. Customers can shop the full lines exclusively in Gilly Hicks and Hollister stores, as well as www.gillyhicks.com and www.holllisterco.com.



In addition to the expanded assortment, Gilly Hicks is introducing a new standalone store concept. The new Gilly Hicks store, which is located at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio, is the first of its kind and the only current standalone location. Opportunities for additional standalone stores will be evaluated in the future. Select Gilly Hicks side-by-side within Hollister locations have been refreshed to provide the same brand experience as the standalone store; these in-store experiences feature a welcoming atmosphere where product is merchandised by fabric and end-use rather than separated by gender to provide a comfortable, seamless shopping experience for all. Gilly Hicks carveout locations in Hollister stores are expected to be enhanced soon.

To celebrate its new purpose of bringing a daily dose of happy, Gilly Hicks is also giving away $100,000 to help customers rediscover what makes them smile. Now through July 31, fans in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. can leave a comment on the new Gilly Hicks Instagram page, @gillyhicks, sharing what takes them to their happy place – such as a physical location, a state of mind, or a group of loved ones. Gilly Hicks will award five participants $20,000 each to spend on whatever makes their happy place a reality. Customers should visit @gillyhicks to enter and view the complete rules.