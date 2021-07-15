Loop Media, Inc. Launches Six 24-Hour Music Video TV Channels on The Roku Channel In Canada

Combining these live streaming music video channels with the dedicated Loop app , which is already available via the Roku channel store, allows for a deeper level of music video curation and exploration. With the Loop app, Roku users have access to an even larger selection of Loop’s music video library including for multiple genres, moods, and decades.

GLENDALE, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel digital platform streaming service that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the launch of six music video channels on The Roku Channel in Canada, the home of free entertainment on the Roku platform. The channels, which include Loop Hottest, Loop Country, Loop Party, Loop Hip Hop, Loop 80’s, and Loop 90’s, give Roku users access to Loop’s six most popular curated 24/7 music video channels already available and streaming in the United States.

Loop’s enhanced partnership with Roku builds on its relationship with Roku and the encouraging consumer engagement Loop has experienced on the Roku platform in the United States. It also furthers one of Loop’s strategic objectives to continue to explore additional scalable sources of revenue outside of the United States, where Loop can leverage the content curated for the United States market by delivering similar content to consumers and businesses outside the United States.

“We are always on the lookout for top emerging and developing music artists coming on the scene in the United States and internationally and the more we penetrate overseas markets, the more opportunities there are for Loop to expand its business and grow deeper routes in the countries in which we operate,” said Justis Kao, Chief Communications Officer and Head of Industry Relations at Loop. “International expansion also helps us discover new and emerging talent as a source of additional content, which can be curated and delivered to the US and other markets.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel digital platform streaming service that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).