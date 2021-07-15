checkAd

Loop Media, Inc. Launches Six 24-Hour Music Video TV Channels on The Roku Channel In Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Further Expands Loop Media’s Reach to Additional International Consumers  

GLENDALE, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel digital platform streaming service that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the launch of six music video channels on The Roku Channel in Canada, the home of free entertainment on the Roku platform. The channels, which include Loop Hottest, Loop Country, Loop Party, Loop Hip Hop, Loop 80’s, and Loop 90’s, give Roku users access to Loop’s six most popular curated 24/7 music video channels already available and streaming in the United States.

Combining these live streaming music video channels with the dedicated Loop app, which is already available via the Roku channel store, allows for a deeper level of music video curation and exploration. With the Loop app, Roku users have access to an even larger selection of Loop’s music video library including for multiple genres, moods, and decades.

Loop’s enhanced partnership with Roku builds on its relationship with Roku and the encouraging consumer engagement Loop has experienced on the Roku platform in the United States. It also furthers one of Loop’s strategic objectives to continue to explore additional scalable sources of revenue outside of the United States, where Loop can leverage the content curated for the United States market by delivering similar content to consumers and businesses outside the United States. 

“We are always on the lookout for top emerging and developing music artists coming on the scene in the United States and internationally and the more we penetrate overseas markets, the more opportunities there are for Loop to expand its business and grow deeper routes in the countries in which we operate,” said Justis Kao, Chief Communications Officer and Head of Industry Relations at Loop. “International expansion also helps us discover new and emerging talent as a source of additional content, which can be curated and delivered to the US and other markets.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel digital platform streaming service that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers.  Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Media, Inc. Launches Six 24-Hour Music Video TV Channels on The Roku Channel In Canada Further Expands Loop Media’s Reach to Additional International Consumers   GLENDALE, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel digital platform streaming service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board