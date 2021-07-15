Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Corporate Update

Mr. Rogers has over 18 years of cannabis and hemp experience in oil extraction, product development, genetics breeding techniques, and greenhouse automation design. Mr. Rogers played key roles in several cannabis and hemp operations including his own licensed CBD farm in California that focuses on zero waste and renewable energy sources. Mr. Rogers began growing cannabis for medical use but has since developed a boutique CBD product line of smokables and concentrates derived from his own unique strains.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“ Maple Leaf” or the “ Company ”), ( CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF ), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of William Rogers and his team to join the Company’s cultivation operation in California as the Operations Manager, replacing the previous cultivation team.

“My team and I are excited to join Maple Leaf. Their farm is great and similar to operations we’ve managed in the past. I believe we can synergize both our techniques and methodologies to produce a great product and a higher yield,” said William Rogers, Operations Manager - California.

“We are excited to have Mr. Rogers and his team join Maple Leaf. Their ideas align perfectly with our goals and vision. He brings significant industry experience and has the equipment and knowledge in oil extraction that will add great value to the company by allowing us to bring this process in-house,” said Raymond Lai, President & CEO of Maple Leaf.

Contract with Swissx

The Company is also pleased to report that the Swissx crop, Swissx Melon, is showing beautiful growth. The plants will be transferred into larger pots and allocated to the greenhouses later this week. The cultivation team anticipates that they can begin cutting clones in the next few weeks to ensure a consistent supply of healthy female plants. The Company will continue with a staggered planting approach with the first harvest estimated for September.

Phoenix Crave CBG Hemp Cigarette



The Company is expecting its first batch of Phoenix Crave smokable hemp cigarettes from Hempacco to be completed in August. The artwork has been sent for printing and the hemp cigarettes will be manufactured shortly after. Pictures and videos of the production stage will be made available on social media and on the Company’s website.

Private Placement



The Company would like to announce it has closed the first tranche of 2,631,691 units (the “Units”) of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of the Units at a price of $0.055 per Unit (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $144,743. The Company also intends to settle debt owing to various consultants and an insider for unpaid invoices by issuing 877,273 Units at a price of $0.055 per Unit for a total debt owing of $48,250 (the "Debt Settlement"). Both private placement and debt Settlement are subject to Exchange approval.