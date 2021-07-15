checkAd

Management Company Signs with Site-Search Platform Hawksearch

WOBURN, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that a global management company in the industrial sector has chosen Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.

The company, founded in 1921, combines the best pipe, valve and fitting product distributors for the global oil and gas industry. The company’s mission is to deliver superior service to its customers around the world and provide innovative supple solutions to enhance customers’ operations. The company operates in more than 250 locations worldwide in more than 100 countries.

Hawksearch is an industry-leading site search and recommendation platform with an intelligent dashboard and broad suite of eCommerce apps. Hawksearch will be giving the management company’s visitors the ability to filter stock status in each of the brick-and-mortar stores, the ability to filter data on all items and auto-complete customization to streamline the online experience.

“Hawksearch is going to elevate their entire online persona,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “There are so many tools that this company can use to impress their users and we can’t wait to see what the Hawksearch team comes up with.” 

About Bridgeline Digital 
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.
 
Contact: 
Jeremy LaDuque 
EVP of Marketing 
Bridgeline Digital 
press@bridgeline.com 

 





