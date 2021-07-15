Sarama Resources Announces Upsize of Private Placement To C$2,100,000

Not for Distribution to a United States Newswire or for Dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. (" Sarama " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (refer to Sarama's news release dated July 14, 2021) to up to 10,000,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at C$0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,100,000 (the " Private Placement "). As previously announced, each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will permit its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.28 per common share for a period of 3 years after issuance.

"We are very pleased with the strong investor support and even though there is a high level of demand, the Company does not intend to further upsize the private placement and will not be accepting any further subscriptions. The rapid take up of this placement further supports our view that Sarama remains one of the best value propositions in the market."

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Participation by insiders of the Company ("Insiders") in the Private Placement will be considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will be exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Private Placement in reliance of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Private Placement less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.