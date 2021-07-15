checkAd

Capture the Dazzling Colours of Eid Al Adha with the OPPO Reno5 Series'

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:34  |  56   |   |   

As the photography expert in any scenario with AI-powered capabilities, the OPPO Reno5 Series' superior features are designed to capture every memory in pristine quality, effortlessly.

OPPO embodies the spirit of giving this Eid Al Adha by offering customers and fans a chance to win a Reno5 Pro 5G with the hashtag #EidGlowWithReno

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Eid Al Adha draws near, family and friends are preparing to capture the occasion's countless special moments. With an unmatched array of features, the OPPO Reno5 Series – which comprises the Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G and Reno5 Z 5G smartphones – makes it easier to capture every memory in vivid detail for holiday photos that will be cherished for a lifetime, with an elevated photography, videography and mobile entertainment experience.

OPPO Logo

"The Reno5 Series enables users to be the creators of their own Eid Al Adha moments" said Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager, Middle East and Africa at OPPO. "Now you can get as creative as you want with phenomenal Eid Al Adha photos and videos. The photography expert in any scenario, AI-powered features in OPPO Reno5 Series smartphones allow users full control over their clicks. In addition, for the lights and fireworks gracing glittering Eid Al Adha skies, the new AI Highlight Video feature available on both the Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G combines OPPO's Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim light and backlit scenes. From all of us at OPPO, we would like to wish everyone an Adha Mubarak, hoping that our devices and technology will help you make this Eid extra special."

Each smartphone in the OPPO Reno5 Series' boasts features that will ensure that every photo is bursting with laughter, joy, and frolics – ready to be revisited when needed to evoke nostalgic cheer. Together with a 32MP front camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera, 13MP Telephoto Camera, 2MP Macro camera, and a Color Temperature Sensor, the 50MP Sony IMX766 on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G supports All-Pixel Omni Focus, in which every pixel is used in focusing the image. The result is a significantly superior video and photo shooting experience that provides consistent high-quality images with optimum brightness and sharp focus, even in the most challenging of circumstances – ideal for youngsters who always want to remain in the action.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capture the Dazzling Colours of Eid Al Adha with the OPPO Reno5 Series' As the photography expert in any scenario with AI-powered capabilities, the OPPO Reno5 Series' superior features are designed to capture every memory in pristine quality, effortlessly. OPPO embodies the spirit of giving this Eid Al Adha by offering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Microsoft unveils Windows 365 -- ushering in a new category of computing
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Sungrow FPV Technology Boosts Renewable Energy Projects in Israel
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area