Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Launch of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity Exchange Traded Fund

Goldman Sachs Asset Management today announced the launch of the Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (“GSFP” or the “Fund”). GSFP is the first transparent, actively managed equity ETF launched by Goldman Sachs and expands the firm’s existing suite of thematic ETFs designed to help investors position their portfolios on the right side of disruption by providing focused exposure to long-term secular growth trends. Goldman Sachs intends to invest in the Fund alongside its clients.

“Rapid change is disrupting the status quo across industries and around the world. We believe we are on the cusp of a sustainability revolution that could have the scale of the industrial revolution and the speed of the digital revolution. In our view, this may give rise to a unique wealth creation opportunity for investors over the next decade,” said Katie Koch, co-head of the Fundamental Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “The Fund will invest in companies that are on the right side of the climate transition and have a positive impact on our future planet.”

“Climate transition is not only a central issue for markets and economies but is also having a greater real-time impact on individuals, families, and communities around the world,” said Margaret Anadu, global head of sustainability and impact for Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “This ETF creates an opportunity for a broader set of investors to align their portfolio with this key trend.”

The Fund intends to invest in companies that seek to provide solutions to environmental problems aligned with five key themes: clean energy, resource efficiency, sustainable consumption, the circular economy and water sustainability. GSFP will conduct active, bottom-up security selection to target companies with the potential to drive more sustainable practices and deliver strong returns across various sectors, geographies and market capitalizations.

“We believe we’re at a key inflection point: for the first time ever, governments, corporates and consumers are all aligned in driving a global sustainability revolution, but the scale of the challenge is so large that a holistic approach is necessary,” said Alexis Deladerrière, portfolio manager of GSFP and head of international developed equity markets for Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Fundamental Equity team. “GSFP will seek to invest in companies providing solutions to a variety of environmental challenges that are critical to supporting our planet for future generations.”