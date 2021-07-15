OMNIQ's AI Machine Vision Systems to be Deployed at the Largest Seaport in Israel with Annual Cargo Tonnage of more than 20 million Tons

OMNIQ’s Machine Vision Sensors to secure a critical gate of the state of Israel.



Vehicle Recognition Algorithm based on advanced Neural Networks model imitating human brain.

Order follows winning AI based projects at the Georgia State University, in the City of Watkinsville Georgia, in the Philadelphia International Airport, in a Multibillion-dollar Medical Center and in a foreign Ministry of Defense Head Quarters.



SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today it has received an order to deploy its Q Shield, AI-based machine vision solution at Port of Ashdod in Israel. Port of Ashdod is the largest Seaport in Israel with Annual Cargo Tonnage of more than 20 million Tons.

Q Shield, OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern and color recognition enabling smart and quick decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI-based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Q Shield is founded on patented features like identification of make and color, combined with superior accuracy based on sophisticated algorithm and machine learning.

“The momentum continuous as we win more projects that require accuracy and top performance. This order is a part of a comprehensive plan by the State of Israel authorities to address maritime trade needs, increase ship size and strengthen Israel’s economy,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “In the field of security, the core of the security system, which includes 15 servers and end accessories is designed and assembled in our facilities integrated with our patented AI algorithm. The system will include OMNIQ’s external and internal sensors, VRS – Vehicle Recognition System complexes, electronic fence and hacking alert systems.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.