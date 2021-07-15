Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated Content

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several governments globally imposed curfews and levied stringent regulations on outdoor activities to curb the spread of the virus. The lockdown led to a massive rise in demand for high-quality entertainment at home, encouraging media and entertainment companies to upgrade their video content. Increased preference to create High-Definition (HD) content, especially for video marketing, owing to its higher resolution, substantially higher number of pixels, and improved content quality compared to standard-definition content, is likely to positively impact the growth. The increased deployment of 3D animated videos to create graphic illustrations of various heavy machinery elements in the manufacturing industry is anticipated to be the key market growth driver. The augmented demand for the technology from several industrial verticals due to the increasing use of simulation in the design of industrial tools by OEMs has facilitated the penetration of 3D animation solutions worldwide. The increased deployment of simulation software and services in industries such as manufacturing, architecture and construction, media and entertainment, education, defense, and healthcare is fueling the industry's growth. Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ : NFLX).

A report from Grand View Research said that the global 3D animation market size, which was valued at USD 16.64 billion in 2020, is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report said: "The promising pace of expansion of the media and entertainment sector, which is one of the key adopters of simulation software, is also contributing to the growth of the 3D animation market. The photorealistic representation feature of the simulation technique is expected to surge the demand from the media and entertainment sector. Moreover, the rising consumption of media and entertainment content for kids is expected to drive the demand for 3D animated content soon. Furthermore, the rising trend of integrating 2D and 3D animation, such as implanting 2D overlays with movement in big-budget commercial videos and small-scale digital adverts, is providing promising growth opportunities to the market. The growing preference of designers to retro motion graphics for adding a nostalgic effect to videos, along with morphing of images and logos to offer smooth and swift transition is furthering the demand for 3D animation technology."