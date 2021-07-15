checkAd

Plant Veda announces former Be Fresh CEO, a subsidiary of Spud.ca, and serial online food delivery service pioneer, Deanna Embury, has joined the Company’s advisory board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that Deanna Embury has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. 

Deanna is an entrepreneur with a passion for business and wellness, who in 2003, co-founded Licious Living, one of Canada’s first online, direct-to-door meal delivery services. As CEO of Licious Living, Deanna took the company from a Vancouver start-up to a multi-service operation that included freshly prepared meal delivery, retail locations and commissary production in three cities. In 2014, Licious Living was sold to Vancouver-based Spud.ca, Canada’s largest online grocery retailer. Deanna remained the CEO of the subsidiary for 18 months, during which time it rebranded to ‘Be Fresh Local Market’.

Since her departure from Be Fresh/Spud, Deanna has continued her passion for building businesses, developing two new concepts: Assembli, a fresh fast casual restaurant business that opened its first store in May 2017; and Blended For You, an online direct delivery company that offers complete nutrition, frozen smoothie, soup and chia bowl blends, launched in January 2018. Deanna also provides consulting services to start-up and high-growth businesses focusing on strategic planning, team-building, marketing, operations, concept development, product development, online strategy and organizational structure.

“We are thrilled to have Deanna on board as she has a proven track record of success in the ecommerce and food delivery industry,” said Michael Yang, President, Plant Veda. “Her joining the board of advisors is going to help significantly strengthen our direct-to-consumer platform on plantveda.com as we continue to reach more consumers and make a greater impact in shifting humanity to a healthier plant-based lifestyle.”

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com.

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.





