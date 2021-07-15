MCI Onehealth Enters into Definitive Agreement for the Strategic Acquisition of Polyclinic

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR) has entered into a series of share purchase agreements to acquire (the “Transaction”) an 80% interest in Canadian Phase Onward Inc., North York Pulmonary Function Center Inc., The Quit Clinic Inc. and Executive Medical Concierge Canada Ltd. (collectively, “Polyclinic”) through its subsidiary MCI Polyclinic Group Inc. (“MCI Polyclinic”).

Investor highlights