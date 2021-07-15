checkAd

MCI Onehealth Enters into Definitive Agreement for the Strategic Acquisition of Polyclinic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:58  |  42   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR) has entered into a series of share purchase agreements to acquire (the “Transaction”) an 80% interest in Canadian Phase Onward Inc., North York Pulmonary Function Center Inc., The Quit Clinic Inc. and Executive Medical Concierge Canada Ltd. (collectively, “Polyclinic”) through its subsidiary MCI Polyclinic Group Inc. (“MCI Polyclinic”).

Investor highlights

  • The Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to MCI’s EBITDA.

  • Dr. Lew Pliamm, the founder of Polyclinic, will continue to be actively involved with MCI Polyclinic going forward.

  • The strategic acquisition will give MCI the opportunity to provide its clients with a full range of medical services under one roof, both virtually and in-person.

  • MCI Polyclinic is expected to generate annualized gross revenue in excess of $ 5.0 million and annualized adjusted EBITDA in excess of $1.0 million.

MCI Polyclinic will consist of 4 different types of medical facilities

  • Canadian Phase Onward – a clinical research organization with seasoned expertise in clinical studies, trial recruitment and management.

  • North York Pulmonary Function Center – an exemplary innovative partnership that enables efficient on-site community access to pulmonary diagnostic services that are normally hospital-based.

  • The Quit Clinic o/a Polyclinic Family and Specialty Medicine Facility – primary care, specialist, and diagnostic clinics, with annual patient volumes exceeding 100,000 patient visits per year.

  • Executive Medical Concierge Canada – an executive healthcare practice with a growing client list, that can be leveraged by MCI’s client base and 400+ corporate clients.

An integrated care model that will enhance access, quality and efficiency

  • The MCI Polyclinic facility will offer patients the convenience of having integrated services under one roof, including access to more than 50 primary care physicians and specialists, labs, and clinical trials.

  • Integrated patient record and referral systems will allow diverse care providers to operate as an efficient team, with the patient at the center, with greater quality control, information sharing and responsiveness.

  • The internal patient referral system created by this Transaction will help capture the needs of patients who would otherwise struggle to find timely, specialized care.

A strategic addition to MCI’s growing ecosystem

