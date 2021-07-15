Allied Corp Receives Import Approvals for CBD Sales to Australia and Peru

By way of these import approvals, Allied can now execute on its signed purchase agreements by shipping CBD products into both of these markets within the next 7 business days.

Adhering to global quality assurance and regulatory compliance is one of the necessary steps to achieving entry into each respective market. The regulatory framework varies between each country, and by adhering to European Pharmacopeia quality assurance standards, through daily audits and standard operating procedures, we are able to meet regulatory approvals for import into the United States, Peru and Australia.

“Achieving these major milestones represent the opening of additional significant markets for us. These approvals are the first of many that we have in queue as the international markets open to Allied. Our developing reach allows us to commercially ship from Colombia into the United States (cannabidiol containing less than 0.3% THC), Peru, Brazil, Slovenia, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Brazil and the United Kingdom. In my opinion, quality assurance is not introduced to a production system by chance, but it is built into any high performing system and begins before the seed goes into the ground. The leadership team at Allied is very proud of our recent accomplishments that we believe speak to the high level of competence of the team and motivated company culture.” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.

Allied Corp. is an international heath company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant- and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.

