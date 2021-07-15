checkAd

MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach Vacation Rental Properties in the Florida Panhandle

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 15:00  |  57   |   |   

Three Additional Properties in This Development Phase Are Expected to Begin Construction This YearMIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions …

Three Additional Properties in This Development Phase Are Expected to Begin Construction This Year

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has broken ground, started construction, on its first of multiple Florida Panhandle (four parcels of land acquired to date in this development phase) properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The Company has so far acquired four land parcels in this development phase (three in Santa Rosa and one in Lavarre, Florida) to build exclusive, custom vacation style homes.

This first of multiple custom 5,000 sq. ft. vacation style home constructions in Santa Rosa, Florida will feature 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land parcel for this luxury beach vacation home is a 110 feet x 200 feet, which is an exceptionally large lot for the area. All four of SBQ's recent land acquisitions and the accompanying construction expenses have been secured by utilizing on-hand cash positions and traditional financing.

The land parcel was purchased for $400,000 and the expected construction cost of the 5,000 sq. ft custom home is in the range of $1,200,000 to 1,400,000 for a total expenditure of $1.6 to $1.8 million. Comparable properties in the immediate area are selling quickly between $2.5 million and $3.2 million and are generating annual rental revenues of approximately $300,000 per year. Local real estate sale prices in this area have increased more than 10% year over year and are projected to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new "100 Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals." The report was compiled by Rented Research and Weiss Analytics ranking destinations by the cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value.

The new 2020 report determined that Florida's Panhandle offers the best returns on vacation home investments over "Every Other Market" in the United States and has an index score of 98.7 out of 100. The Florida Panhandle has emerged as the clear winner as the top vacation-home investment area in the United States.

Seite 1 von 3


Masterbeat Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach Vacation Rental Properties in the Florida Panhandle Three Additional Properties in This Development Phase Are Expected to Begin Construction This YearMIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Acquires Two Additional (Now Four Total Recent Acquisitions) Properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate & Operations Update
Accesswire | Analysen