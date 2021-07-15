MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach Vacation Rental Properties in the Florida Panhandle

Three Additional Properties in This Development Phase Are Expected to Begin Construction This YearMIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions …

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has broken ground, started construction, on its first of multiple Florida Panhandle (four parcels of land acquired to date in this development phase) properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The Company has so far acquired four land parcels in this development phase (three in Santa Rosa and one in Lavarre, Florida) to build exclusive, custom vacation style homes.

This first of multiple custom 5,000 sq. ft. vacation style home constructions in Santa Rosa, Florida will feature 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land parcel for this luxury beach vacation home is a 110 feet x 200 feet, which is an exceptionally large lot for the area. All four of SBQ's recent land acquisitions and the accompanying construction expenses have been secured by utilizing on-hand cash positions and traditional financing.

The land parcel was purchased for $400,000 and the expected construction cost of the 5,000 sq. ft custom home is in the range of $1,200,000 to 1,400,000 for a total expenditure of $1.6 to $1.8 million. Comparable properties in the immediate area are selling quickly between $2.5 million and $3.2 million and are generating annual rental revenues of approximately $300,000 per year. Local real estate sale prices in this area have increased more than 10% year over year and are projected to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new "100 Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals." The report was compiled by Rented Research and Weiss Analytics ranking destinations by the cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value.

The new 2020 report determined that Florida's Panhandle offers the best returns on vacation home investments over "Every Other Market" in the United States and has an index score of 98.7 out of 100. The Florida Panhandle has emerged as the clear winner as the top vacation-home investment area in the United States.