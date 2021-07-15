checkAd

heliosDX Announces First Board Member upon Split-Off of RushNet, Inc and RushNet Share Conversion

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 15:00  |  47   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce the first Board Member of heliosDX upon the Split-Off of RushNet, Inc.Our first Board Member is Mr. Scott Wakeman. Mr. Wakeman …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce the first Board Member of heliosDX upon the Split-Off of RushNet, Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

Our first Board Member is Mr. Scott Wakeman. Mr. Wakeman currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Operations for Edible Arrangements, where he oversees Store Operations, Customer Service, and Development/Training. Prior to his current position, he managed Marketing, Field Marketing and Creative Services for Edible as Executive Vice President of Marketing.


Before joining Edible in 2019, Scott held a variety of senior marketing roles including Vice President of Marketing at Checkers and Rally's, Head of Marketing and Broadcast for the Houston Astros and Group Vice President at Grey Advertising. Mr. Wakeman began his career in packaged goods and has served in general management roles at several Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate-Palmolive, L'Oréal and Bacardi. Mr. Wakeman is an alumnus of Emory University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Political Science and captained the varsity basketball team. He also received an MBA from Duke University. You can view Mr. Wakeman's linked in profile by Clicking Here.

heliosDX feels extremely fortunate to be able to add such talent to its Board of Directors. The company recently finished its Phase One rebranding strategy from Chattahoochee Labs to heliosDX. The company is preparing to launch a national sales campaign in the coming weeks to further its already rapidly increasing footprint. The campaign is designed to accomplish two goals. The first goal is to grow our sales reach and gain incremental new business across the country. The second goal is to utilize the national sales campaign as a mechanism of pushing the heliosDX brand further, in what we are calling Phase Two. heliosDX believes Mr. Wakeman's experience in senior leadership with marketing and operation roles brings many synergies with the national branding and marketing efforts currently ongoing. Mr. Wakeman will be a vital asset serving in an advisement capacity to heliosdX as we continue to create brand awareness nationwide.

Seite 1 von 3
RushNet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

heliosDX Announces First Board Member upon Split-Off of RushNet, Inc and RushNet Share Conversion ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce the first Board Member of heliosDX upon the Split-Off of RushNet, Inc.Our first Board Member is Mr. Scott Wakeman. Mr. Wakeman …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21RushNet, Inc Closes the Acquisition of heliosDX which Brings Significant Revenues to the Company
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21RushNet, Inc with heliosDX Announces Roadmap Update, Dividend Enhancements, and Acquisition Update
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21RushNet Inc. to Close on Acquisition/Spinoff of HeliosDX and Reveals Future Plans
Accesswire | Analysen
16.06.21heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Accesswire | Analysen