heliosDX Announces First Board Member upon Split-Off of RushNet, Inc and RushNet Share Conversion

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce the first Board Member of heliosDX upon the Split-Off of RushNet, Inc.Our first Board Member is Mr. Scott Wakeman. Mr. Wakeman …

Our first Board Member is Mr. Scott Wakeman. Mr. Wakeman currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Operations for Edible Arrangements, where he oversees Store Operations, Customer Service, and Development/Training. Prior to his current position, he managed Marketing, Field Marketing and Creative Services for Edible as Executive Vice President of Marketing.



Before joining Edible in 2019, Scott held a variety of senior marketing roles including Vice President of Marketing at Checkers and Rally's, Head of Marketing and Broadcast for the Houston Astros and Group Vice President at Grey Advertising. Mr. Wakeman began his career in packaged goods and has served in general management roles at several Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate-Palmolive, L'Oréal and Bacardi. Mr. Wakeman is an alumnus of Emory University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Political Science and captained the varsity basketball team. He also received an MBA from Duke University. You can view Mr. Wakeman's linked in profile by Clicking Here.

heliosDX feels extremely fortunate to be able to add such talent to its Board of Directors. The company recently finished its Phase One rebranding strategy from Chattahoochee Labs to heliosDX. The company is preparing to launch a national sales campaign in the coming weeks to further its already rapidly increasing footprint. The campaign is designed to accomplish two goals. The first goal is to grow our sales reach and gain incremental new business across the country. The second goal is to utilize the national sales campaign as a mechanism of pushing the heliosDX brand further, in what we are calling Phase Two. heliosDX believes Mr. Wakeman's experience in senior leadership with marketing and operation roles brings many synergies with the national branding and marketing efforts currently ongoing. Mr. Wakeman will be a vital asset serving in an advisement capacity to heliosdX as we continue to create brand awareness nationwide.