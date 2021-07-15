EMCOR Group, Inc. Second Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast Over the Internet

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) intends to release its second quarter 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In conjunction with this release, EMCOR Group will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pompa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President - Shared Services, will host this call.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at https://emcorgroup.com/ at the following times: