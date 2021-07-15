ServiceNow Transforms Hybrid Work with New Solutions to Help Offices Reopen Smoothly

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced updates to its Workplace Service Delivery solution to support employees and facilities teams in an increasingly hybrid work environment that demands flexible, agile workplace service management applications. ServiceNow gives employees a consumer-grade mobile experience to reserve workspaces, conference rooms and services and navigate workplaces. For businesses, ServiceNow’s Workplace Service Delivery solution provides the data and insights needed to better inform real estate costs and optimization.

