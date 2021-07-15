ServiceNow Transforms Hybrid Work with New Solutions to Help Offices Reopen Smoothly
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced updates to its Workplace Service Delivery solution to support employees and facilities teams in an increasingly hybrid work environment that demands flexible, agile workplace service management applications. ServiceNow gives employees a consumer-grade mobile experience to reserve workspaces, conference rooms and services and navigate workplaces. For businesses, ServiceNow’s Workplace Service Delivery solution provides the data and insights needed to better inform real estate costs and optimization.
ServiceNow’s Workplace Service Delivery solution addresses a rapidly growing and urgent need for companies and employees to reopen offices and return to workplaces smoothly. Multi-channel, native mobile solutions automate requests, reservations and repairs so employees can focus on meaningful work.
New features of Workplace Service Delivery include:
Intelligent and intuitive reservation capabilities in the Workplace Reservation Management application for a consumer-grade reservation experience. With many organizations prioritizing
workspace hoteling over permanent seats in the new hybrid work environment, employees need to be able to easily make reservations for workspaces and workplace services.
Workplace Reservation Management already makes it simple for employees to reserve workspaces, desks and conference rooms. New native mobile capabilities make it even easier for employees to request these spaces. The updates also improve the self-service experience for employees as they book workspaces with single-click reservation capabilities. Additionally, a new prompt feature recommends adding requests and services – like catering or room configurations – while making a reservation.
New space utilization capabilities within the Workplace Space Management application help facilities teams optimize real estate spend. In the hybrid workplace, it's critical that
facilities teams have real-time access to data about space utilization to efficiently design workspaces and maximize real estate investments. If facilities teams understand how many employees are
coming into a workplace on a given day, month or year, they can make more informed decisions about the office layout, how many buildings or floors need to be open, how much food and drink should
be available in a kitchen, and workplace cleaning schedules.
