Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Orders for 12 New Units

One unit will be deployed at an engineering firm in Alaska, the first RAD unit in that state. RAD’s units are all weather and will work well even in Alaska’s harsh winters.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received orders for twelve units from three clients.

Midway Auto, who have already reordered units, added an order for two more units as they roll out ROSAs to all more locations.

A new client from the property management industry ordered eight ROSAs and one SCOT. This is considered a hot market for RAD with hundreds of more deployments expected.

“Two of the three sales came from two of our newer business development managers. It’s great to see how little time it took them to close work. I see that as a great sign as we plan to continue to expand our sales team”, said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX.

The company expects future press releases to describe deployments and orders with high profile clients.

RAD’s sales funnel includes opportunities for hundreds of units to be deployed within the next 12 months.

ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in as little as 15 minutes. Its AI-driven security systems include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD recently published a Case Study on how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and vagrancy at car rental locations in southern California.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO.