checkAd

Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Orders for 12 New Units

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received orders for twelve units from three clients.

One unit will be deployed at an engineering firm in Alaska, the first RAD unit in that state. RAD’s units are all weather and will work well even in Alaska’s harsh winters.

Midway Auto, who have already reordered units, added an order for two more units as they roll out ROSAs to all more locations.

A new client from the property management industry ordered eight ROSAs and one SCOT. This is considered a hot market for RAD with hundreds of more deployments expected.

“Two of the three sales came from two of our newer business development managers. It’s great to see how little time it took them to close work. I see that as a great sign as we plan to continue to expand our sales team”, said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX.

The company expects future press releases to describe deployments and orders with high profile clients.

RAD’s sales funnel includes opportunities for hundreds of units to be deployed within the next 12 months.

ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in as little as 15 minutes. Its AI-driven security systems include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD recently published a Case Study on how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and vagrancy at car rental locations in southern California.

Follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz for future RAD and AITX updates.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

Seite 1 von 3
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Orders for 12 New Units Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received orders for twelve units from three clients. One unit will be deployed at an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Files 1st Quarter Financials and Recent Operational Highlights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Robotic Assistance Devices Names Mark Folmer President and Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Robotic Assistance Devices Names Jeffrey Slotnick as Chairman of Board of Advisors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Robotic Assistance Devices Kicks Off RADCON 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21AITX’s RAD-G Announces the Development of Its First Generation Compute & Control Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21AITX Announces the Resignation of Garett Parsons
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Robotic Assistance Devices Signs L&P Global Security as a New Dealer with Initial Unit Commitment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten