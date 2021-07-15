checkAd

SkyWater Successfully Launches MPW Shuttle for 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process Platform  

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 15:05  |  43   |   |   

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the launch of its first Early Access Program multi-project wafer shuttle for the company’s 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process platform. The first MPW shuttle leverages SkyWater’s existing aluminum interconnect technology. Subsequent shuttles, planned for October 2021 and January 2022, are expected to use copper (Cu) interconnects that will become part of the standard process flow for enhanced mixed-signal device performance.

RH90 is a fully depleted silicon-on-insulator complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor process specifically developed to produce electronics which can withstand harsh radiation environments. SkyWater aims to accelerate delivery of its offering to address U.S. government needs. SkyWater will present a webinar, “RH90 Ecosystem Development” at the 2021 Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects (NSREC) virtual conference, on July 19, 2021 from 2:10 – 2:30 p.m. EST.

Facilitation of the advanced rad-hard process was enabled by the previously announced investment by the U.S. Department of Defense in the now-completed expansion of SkyWater’s facility. While the new portion of the facility was built to enhance microelectronics capabilities for the DOD and the Strategic Rad-Hard market, it also provides complementary technologies for commercial applications in extreme environments such as space and medical imaging.

Multiple customers submitted IC designs that are being fabricated on the first MPW shuttle. These customers are participating in SkyWater’s Early Access Program and have had the opportunity to evaluate the increased circuit density and improved speed, power, and performance capabilities of this next generation technology.

Because rad-hard applications demand high-reliability microelectronics that perform in the harshest environments, special attention needs to be paid to the design, layout, manufacturing processes and assembly of these integrated circuits. The demand for higher integration, smaller size, and better power efficiency is furthering the challenges in rad-hard IC development. SkyWater’s RH90 process is anticipated to double the performance for some applications due to increased density compared to industry standard offerings currently available for strategic aerospace and defense applications.

Seite 1 von 3
SkyWater Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SkyWater Successfully Launches MPW Shuttle for 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process Platform   SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the launch of its first Early Access Program multi-project wafer shuttle for the company’s 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process platform. The first MPW …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste