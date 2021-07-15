SkyWater Successfully Launches MPW Shuttle for 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process Platform  

RH90 is a fully depleted silicon-on-insulator complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor process specifically developed to produce electronics which can withstand harsh radiation environments. SkyWater aims to accelerate delivery of its offering to address U.S. government needs. SkyWater will present a webinar, “RH90 Ecosystem Development” at the 2021 Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects ( NSREC ) virtual conference, on July 19, 2021 from 2:10 – 2:30 p.m. EST.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the launch of its first Early Access Program multi-project wafer shuttle for the company’s 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process platform. The first MPW shuttle leverages SkyWater’s existing aluminum interconnect technology. Subsequent shuttles, planned for October 2021 and January 2022, are expected to use copper (Cu) interconnects that will become part of the standard process flow for enhanced mixed-signal device performance.

Facilitation of the advanced rad-hard process was enabled by the previously announced investment by the U.S. Department of Defense in the now-completed expansion of SkyWater’s facility. While the new portion of the facility was built to enhance microelectronics capabilities for the DOD and the Strategic Rad-Hard market, it also provides complementary technologies for commercial applications in extreme environments such as space and medical imaging.

Multiple customers submitted IC designs that are being fabricated on the first MPW shuttle. These customers are participating in SkyWater’s Early Access Program and have had the opportunity to evaluate the increased circuit density and improved speed, power, and performance capabilities of this next generation technology.

Because rad-hard applications demand high-reliability microelectronics that perform in the harshest environments, special attention needs to be paid to the design, layout, manufacturing processes and assembly of these integrated circuits. The demand for higher integration, smaller size, and better power efficiency is furthering the challenges in rad-hard IC development. SkyWater’s RH90 process is anticipated to double the performance for some applications due to increased density compared to industry standard offerings currently available for strategic aerospace and defense applications.