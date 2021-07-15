TELUS launches new cloud-delivered cybersecurity service for Canadian businesses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today announced the launch of its Managed Cloud Security service, providing security to users whether at the office, at home, or on the go. The innovative service supports an integrated cybersecurity strategy with unified controls and complete visibility across the customers’ infrastructure.

The security perimeter has expanded, making it more challenging than ever to secure data using traditional methods. With an accelerated transition to cloud-based solutions, as well as a hybrid work environment, cybersecurity solutions must adapt to meet an organization's evolving needs. Built in collaboration with global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks, TELUS Managed Cloud Security offers a comprehensive way to secure data wherever customers do business today.

“Canadian organizations are looking for modern ways to secure their hybrid workplace,” said Carey Frey, Chief Security Officer & Vice President, TELUS Security. “The TELUS Managed Cloud Security service is a fully cloud-delivered solution, built on Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access technology. With our service, organizations gain the ability to create and enforce a consistent security posture no matter where their users are working from. As the largest Palo Alto Networks service provider in Canada, we look forward to continuing our decade-long partnership, supporting Canadian organizations and their cybersecurity journey.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with TELUS, which has a substantial role in providing innovative, reliable and secure connectivity to their customers across the globe. By leveraging Prisma Access, TELUS provides a comprehensive security service through a single, integrated, cloud-delivered platform that keeps TELUS customers secure, no matter where they do business and without any compromise of performance or user experience,” says Emma Carpenter, VP of Global Service Providers, Palo Alto Networks.

Key benefits to organizations

TELUS Managed Cloud Security service:

Offers custom security policies: all traffic communicating with the Internet, the cloud, or between branches is inspected and filtered based on the custom policies you define.

Provides a cloud-delivered security platform: service includes next-generation firewall services, threat prevention, malware prevention, URL filtering, SSL decryption, and application-based policies, ensuring comprehensive protection of your network.

Creates a consistent security posture: this cloud-hosted solution ensures security policies are consistently enforced across your organization, regardless of the users’ location or the applications being accessed.

Enables Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): pair with TELUS SD-WAN services to get the connectivity you want with the security you need.

