KFC España Launches Mobile Payments with Nuvei and Judopay

As the world economy continues to move online, KFC is shifting its strategy to focus more on optimizing its customers’ digital experience. The partnership with Nuvei and Judopay will allow KFC España to provide seamless mobile payments for its customers throughout its almost 150 branches in Spain.

MONTREAL and LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, and Judopay, a leading mobile-centric technology provider, have announced that they will enable mobile payments for customers in KFC restaurants throughout Spain.

“At KFC, we believe that the customer should be at the heart of all our decisions, and payments are a crucial part of the customer experience,” said Pablo Calavia, Chief Commercial Officer of Yum! Brands, representing KFC España. “That's why we have partnered with Judopay and Nuvei. The innovative technology of these two leading payment providers will help us improve our omnichannel customer experience, supporting our strategy of being the leading quick-service restaurant in digital experience across Western Europe.”

“This partnership is about modernizing the digital payment experience of one of the world's most recognizable brands as we move further into the online-focused economy of 2021,” said Jeremy Nicholds, Judopay’s CEO. “By using Judopay’s mobile payment solutions, customers of KFC España will benefit from seamless and touch-free payments. Nuvei's acquiring services will allow us to optimize processing speed and transaction approvals at scale, further improving the KFC user experience.”

Nuvei will provide acquiring services for KFC España with its extensive network of acquirers throughout Europe and ability to easily onboard franchisees. To adapt to the franchise model of KFC España, Nuvei created bespoke documentation, pricing and sub-account management.

With this partnership, KFC España will benefit from optimized transaction approval rates and local processing costs, while its customers will enjoy effortless payment experiences across all payment channels.

“We are delighted that our close relationship with Judopay has facilitated KFC España’s expansion into the digital realm,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “We are proud to provide this famous brand with the benefits of our payment technology and network of local acquiring partners. On Nuvei's part, this proves that our emphasis on flexibility and localized services pays dividends at any scale.”