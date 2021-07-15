checkAd

Enstar Announces Two Transactions with Hillhouse

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Strategic Repurchase of Hillhouse Funds’ Equity Stake in Enstar

Acquisition of Hillhouse Affiliate’s Interest in Enhanzed Re

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to repurchase an aggregate of 3,749,400 ordinary shares of Enstar held by funds managed by Hillhouse Capital Management (“Hillhouse”) for a price of $234.52 per share, totaling $879.3 million in aggregate, a discount to book value. The shares represent the Hillhouse funds’ entire interest in Enstar, which constitutes 16.9% of total ordinary shares and 9.4% of voting ordinary shares. The transaction is expected to close on or about July 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On the same day, Enstar’s wholly owned subsidiary agreed to purchase a Hillhouse affiliate’s entire 27.7% interest in Enhanzed Reinsurance Ltd. (“Enhanzed Re”) for an estimated purchase price of $228.7 million. The purchase price is based on 90% of Enhanzed Re’s estimated total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021 and is subject to adjustment to reflect the finalization of the Enhanzed Re balance sheet as of such date.

After the purchase of the Enhanzed Re shares from the Hillhouse affiliate, Enstar’s equity interest in the Bermuda-based reinsurer will increase from 47.4% to 75.1%, with joint venture partner, Allianz SE, continuing to own the remaining 24.9%. Closing of this transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including approval by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and is expected to occur by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Enstar intends to fund the purchases under both the agreements using cash on hand and liquidity available under its revolving credit facility. Enstar’s previously announced share buyback program has been terminated.

Dominic Silvester, Enstar’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We view these transactions as a compelling opportunity for Enstar to deploy capital strategically to repurchase shares at a discount to book value and to acquire control of the Enhanzed Re platform on terms expected to be accretive to Enstar.”

Mr. Silvester continued, “Following completion of the share repurchase and the acquisition of Enhanzed Re, Enstar will maintain a strong capital and liquidity position, allowing us to continue to pursue future run-off transactions. In 2021 we have already completed a record amount of transactions in terms of size, and we continue to see a healthy legacy pipeline.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enstar Announces Two Transactions with Hillhouse Strategic Repurchase of Hillhouse Funds’ Equity Stake in Enstar Acquisition of Hillhouse Affiliate’s Interest in Enhanzed Re HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board