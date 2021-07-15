checkAd

Vera Bradley Announces a New Collaboration With Disney

The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley Available in all Vera Bradley Full Line Stores for First Time

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced its collaboration with Disney and the debut of “The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley,” available for the first time in all Vera Bradley Full Line Stores, in select Vera Bradley Factory locations and online at verabradley.com.

The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley features hand-drawn details of Disney’s “Sensational Six” favorite friends—Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto—as they parade through bright blooms and iconic paisleys. This is the first Disney-inspired Vera Bradley pattern to feature all six characters together.

Since 2013, Vera Bradley has collaborated with Disney Parks on a series of highly-successful limited-release collections, largely available exclusively in Disney Parks retail locations and Vera Bradley’s Full Line Store at Disney Springs. The brand’s new collaboration with Disney Consumer Products allows for expanded distribution of the exclusive Disney-inspired Vera Bradley collections that are beloved by both Vera Bradley fans and Disney enthusiasts alike.

“Vera Bradley is thrilled to collaborate with Disney and build upon the success we have already experienced through our partnership with Disney Parks and in our Vera Bradley location at Disney Springs,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. “Vera Bradley and Disney’s partnership is as natural as the friendship of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the Sensational Six, and I’m confident our customers will find The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley as fun and exciting as we do—especially as they shop it in-person at their local Vera Bradley store for the very first time!”

The Disney Collection by Vera Bradley includes a combination of Vera Bradley’s best-selling silhouettes, including the Campus Backpack, Vera Tote, Triple Zip Hipster and Plush Throw Blanket, alongside brand-new styles created exclusively for the collaboration. The collection’s 49 total styles range in price from $12 to $150 and are now available online at verabradley.com, in all Vera Bradley Full Line stores and in select Vera Bradley Factory locations. Follow @verabradley for updates and to learn more.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.
Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACTS:

Vera Bradley:
Investors:
Julia Bentley, VP, Investor Relations
(260) 207-5116
jbentley@verabradley.com

Media:           
877-708-VERA (8372)
MediaContact@verabradley.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40038dc7-e7c9-44cd ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b291463b-7c5b-4dd5 ...





