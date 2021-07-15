checkAd

Saputo Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Webcast and conference call for analysts and institutional investors

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), via live webcast at: https://web.lumiagm.com/486765661.

The speakers will be:

  • Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector;
  • Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
Saputo will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A webcast and conference call for analysts and institutional investors will follow at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

  • Webcast (recommended): https://www.gowebcasting.com/11414
    Please note, there will be a visual element to the speakers’ presentation.
    Participants are encouraged to join the webcast for full access to the content.
  • Conference line (audio only): 1-800-786-5819
    Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21995933).

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com





