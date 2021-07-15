SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its participation at MPS 2021, the 16 th Annual International Symposium of MPS and Related Diseases, a research conference dedicated to the exchange of knowledge on mucopolysaccharidoses and related syndromes, taking place virtually July 23-25, 2021. Details related to Denali’s oral presentation at MPS 2021 and a webinar hosted by Denali management following the presentation are provided below.

Session Title: Late Breaking News / Oral Communications

Presentation Title: Interim 24-Week Results of Cohort A in a Ph I/II Study of Intravenous DNL310 (brain-penetrant enzyme replacement therapy) in MPS II

Date: Sunday, July 25th

Session Start Time: 16:05 p.m. CEST / 10:05 a.m. EDT / 7:05 a.m. PDT

Denali’s presentation is the fifth presentation during the session and is slated to start at approximately 17:05 p.m. CEST / 11:05 a.m. EDT / 8:05 a.m. PDT.

Denali Webinar for Analysts and Investors

Following the presentation, Denali will host a webinar for analysts and investors to present the interim data from the Phase 1/2 study of DNL310. The webinar will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT / 8:30 a.m. PDT on Sunday, July 25, 2021, and will be available on Denali’s corporate website on the Events page under the Investor section at https://www.denalitherapeutics.com/investors/events . An archived replay of the webinar will be available for at least 30 days following the event. Preregistration for the webinar can be accessed here.

Families interested in learning more about Denali’s efforts related to the discovery and development of therapeutics for the potential treatment of Hunter syndrome are invited to visit EngageHunter.com, the Denali Hunter syndrome community engagement website.

About DNL310 and Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)

Hunter syndrome (MPS II) is a rare neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes for the enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS). The resultant reduction or loss of IDS enzyme activity leads to accumulation of glycosaminoglycans, which causes lysosomal dysfunction and neurodegeneration as well as progressive damage to multiple organs including bone, cartilage, heart and lung. Current standard of care enzyme replacement treatment does not address neuronopathic manifestations of the disease as it does not sufficiently cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB). DNL310 is a fusion protein composed of IDS fused to Denali’s proprietary Enzyme Transport Vehicle (ETV), which is engineered to cross the BBB via receptor-mediated transcytosis into the brain. Denali previously announced human biomarker proof-of-concept for its Transport Vehicle (TV) technology from Cohort A (n=5) of an ongoing Phase I/2 study of DNL310 in patients with Hunter syndrome. The study is currently enrolling Cohort B, and a Cohort C is planned to further explore clinical endpoints. More information about the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of DNL310 in patients with Hunter syndrome can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov by following this link.