CRAVE Meals, Toronto Ultra Serve Up Unique Partnership

CRAVE becomes the Official Meal Partner of Toronto Ultra

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media ("OverActive") (TSXV:OAM), a leading global esports organization, announced today that Crave Meals (CRAVE), a Kraft Heinz Canada brand (NASDAQ:KHC), is the new Official Meal Partner of the Toronto Ultra, Canada's Call of Duty team.

The new partnership agreement will see CRAVE, which is heating up the frozen aisle with mouth-watering innovation, score the only in-game jersey asset on the Toronto Ultra uniforms during the end-of-season Call of Duty League (CDL) Champs competition. This is a unique sponsorship position, as the in-game branding asset is a one-of-its-kind in the Canadian market.

"In competition, on-jersey brand patches are now well-established marketing tools in traditional sports yet relatively new in esports. That is why we are so thrilled to have CRAVE become our first in-game jersey patch partner for our popular Toronto Ultra franchise," said Tyler Keenan, VP of Global Partnerships at OverActive.

CRAVE’s partnership has already begun, as they supported Toronto Ultra through their return to Canada and their two-week quarantine by providing unapologetically mouth-watering meals. CRAVE branding will also be seen on Toronto Ultra’s physical jersey for Stage 5 and CDL Playoffs. CRAVE will bring Ultra fans closer to CDL playoffs as the Official Presenting Partner of Toronto Ultra’s 2021 CDL Playoff Run, with custom content, unique experiences, TikTok integrations and other unique fan opportunities to connect with Toronto Ultra players.

"With so much scrimming and VOD reviews, being properly fuelled for competition is an important part of being a successful pro player. CRAVE is the perfect solve for delicious quick meals whenever we need them," added Insight, Toronto Ultra player.

"The CRAVE team is so excited to be fuelling Toronto Ultra's gaming stars as their Official Meal Partner,” added Brian Neumann, Associate Director, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. “We are looking forward to establishing an authentic relationship with the Call of Duty community, as we know our product can fuel casual gamers and competitors alike. Our delicious meals are ready in minutes, letting gamers spend more time doing what they love; gaming."

