ESE Announces Receipt for Final Short Form Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSX-V: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (" ESE " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a short form prospectus (the “ Prospectus ”) and obtained a receipt (the “ Receipt ”) in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, in connection with its previously announced “bought deal” public offering of units (the “ Offering ”).

Pursuant to an underwriting agreement among Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the "Lead Underwriter"), Roth Canada, ULC, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and PI Financial Corp. (together with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"), the Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, an aggregate of 5,360,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.40 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,504,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.95 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 804,000 Units (the "Over-Allotment Units") at the Issue Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, for a period of thirty (30) days after and including the Closing Date (as defined herein), which, if exercised in full, would result in additional gross proceeds of $1,125,600 to the Company.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further information about the Offering is included in the Prospectus, as well as the Company’s news release dated May 26, 2021, both of which can be obtained under the Company’s corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

