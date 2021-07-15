International Money Express, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

MIAMI, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), will release Second Quarter 2021 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call on August 4, 2021, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30 am ET on August 4, 2021, until 11:59 pm ET on August 18, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10015767 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.