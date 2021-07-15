Canadian businesses see pandemic as an opportunity to improve environmental, social, and community impact, Sage study finds

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today released the Canadian findings of its new report, Knocking Down Barriers , which surveyed decision makers at businesses with 250 or fewer employees across nine countries, and explored their thoughts on sustainability, diversity, community and digital inequality.

Knocking Down Barriers report reveals more than 80% of Canadian SMBs are familiar with their environmental, social, and community impact, and over 70% consider the pandemic an opportunity to promote sustainability, diversity, and community efforts

In Canada, the report uncovered key opportunities for Canadian businesses:

More than 80% of Canadian small and medium size businesses (SMBs) are at least somewhat familiar with their environmental (82%), social (84%) and community (84%) impact.

The top three issues identified by Canadian SMBs as most essential for businesses, government and society to address are: skills development and lack of education (37%), racial inequality (30%) and poverty (23%).

At least 70% of Canadian SMBs believe the pandemic presents an opportunity to promote sustainability (77%), diversity (70%) and community efforts (73%).



Employee well-being top concern for Canadian SMBs

When asked which positive initiatives they currently prioritize, 51% of Canadian SMBs cited employee health and well-being – the highest percentage among all the markets surveyed. Other top responses included prioritizing diversity (31%), sustainability and environmental issues (29%) and community investment (26%).

When asked why having a positive social and environmental impact matters to their business, two of the top three reasons given by Canadian SMBs were attracting new customers (38%) and lowering costs (32%). The third most popular reason, cited by more than a quarter of respondents (26%) is because it is simply the right thing to do.

“Canada is internationally renowned for its efforts in promoting diversity, supporting justice and protecting the environment, and our Knocking Down Barriers survey indicates that reputation is well earned,” said Steve Ryujin, Interim Managing Director, Sage Canada. “We weren’t surprised to learn the majority of small businesses in Canada consider employee health and well-being a top priority, or that nearly three-quarters of Canadian SMBs view the pandemic as an opportunity to increase their support for social, environmental and community causes.”