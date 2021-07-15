checkAd

Ameriwest Lithium Announces Appointment of Lithium Expert to Its Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (FSE: 5HV0) (OTC: AMRWF) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with James T. Ingraffia to provide in-house expertise for lithium exploration at Ameriwest’s fully owned Nevada lithium projects.

Mr. Ingraffia has a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nevada (Reno) with a specific focus on lithium exploration. Mr. Ingraffia is the founder of Lithium Arrow LLC, a consulting company focused on the development and advancement of grassroots lithium brine discoveries. His previous geological experience includes various roles at Lithium Americas Corp., Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology and with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Ameriwest’s COO, Mr. Glenn Collick, commented, “Ameriwest is committed to building a world-class team with a full range of expertise in lithium exploration. The addition of Mr. Ingraffia to our team of experts further bolsters our technical ability and can contribute significantly to our exploration success.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Glenn Collick
Chief Operating Officer, Director

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Collick +1 (778) 868-2226
info@ameriwestlithium.com

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (FSE: 5HV0) (OTC: AMRWF)
Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East Property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totalling 5,500 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totalling 6,163 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest’s current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest. For more information visit: https://ameriwestlithium.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters and Private Placement referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameriwest Lithium Announces Appointment of Lithium Expert to Its Advisory Board VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (FSE: 5HV0) (OTC: AMRWF) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with James T. Ingraffia to provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board