Genasys Inc. Expands Integrated Mass Notification System Installations on College Campuses to Help Protect Students, Staff, and Faculty

Renews Emergency Management Software Services Contract

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced follow-on Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS) installations at George Mason University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The Company also announced a multi-year GEM software services renewal contract from Lambton College (Lambton), the second oldest publicly funded college in Ontario, Canada.

"Expanding installations of Genasys' next generation emergency notification systems on these campuses reflect the increasing concern of colleges and universities to help protect students, staff, and faculty with the real-time, critical information they need to stay safe during active shooter incidents, severe weather, and other campus safety threats," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "IMNS installations broadcast audible voice messages with exceptional clarity. When paired with Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) Command and Control software, these lifesaving communications systems can be remotely activated and deliver mobile alerts, all from a single unified dashboard."

"The renewed software services contract supports Lambton's GEM Enterprise installation, which combines emergency alert response and physical security integrations," continued Mr. Danforth. "Lambton's alert response and notification channels include 2-way SMS, email, pop-ups, callouts, VOIP, speakers, and land mobile radio. The GEM software platform for on premise, cloud or hybrid operations is fully scalable for colleges and universities and is highly effective in delivering critical communications before, during, and after campus safety threats."

Situational awareness, communications, and emergency management are essential during critical events. GEM Enterprise supports 2-way communications and seamlessly integrates with physical systems to initiate life-safety actions, including lockdowns.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven public safety resources, and more.

