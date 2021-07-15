Rex Resources Commences Drilling on Eagle Plains' Kalum Gold Property, Golden Triangle Region, British Columbia

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL), ("EPL") has been notified by partner Rex Resources Corp. (OWN) that diamond drilling activities have commenced on EPL's 100% owned Kalum Property located approximately …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL), ("EPL") has been notified by partner Rex Resources Corp . (OWN) that diamond drilling activities have commenced on EPL's 100% owned Kalum Property located approximately 35 km northwest of Terrace, British Columbia. A 300m, single hole program is planned for the Martin Zone. Rex has the exclusive right to earn a 60% interest in the property by completing exploration expenditures of $3,000,000, making cash payments of $500,000 and issuing 1,000,000 common shares to EPL over a four-year period.

The 1,600ha property is flanked by a large intrusive stock that has intruded sedimentary rocks of the Bowser Lake Group. A number of high-grade, vein-type gold and silver occurrences are associated with the contact zone and magnetic signature of the intrusive stock.

Property History

Eagle Plains acquired the property in 2003 and completed significant exploration work in 2003 and 2004. The programs included a VTEM airborne survey, extensive geochemical programs, geologic mapping, and a 19-hole diamond drill program. The best drill results from this work included drill-hole KRC04001, drilled at the Rico showing (discovered by Eagle Plains), which returned 35g/t Au over 2.5m from 101.8m to 104.3m; including a 0.5m interval that assayed 107g/t Au. Historical sampling at the Chris occurrence reported a grab sample of 158 g/t Au and 5,536 g/t Ag. Sampling at the Martin Zone returned samples ranging from trace values to a high of 8.2 g/t Au. The latest systematic work on the property was carried out in 2012 by Clemson Resources, who drilled a single hole to test for high-grade mineralization in an area outside of present claim boundaries. Management cautions that rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property.

All work to date continues to support the interpreted potential for the Kalum Property to host both high-grade gold-silver deposits and lower-grade bulk-tonnage type gold mineralization.

2021 exploration work will be undertaken by TerraLogic Exploration Services of Cranbrook BC under the supervision of Kerry Bates, P.Geo. Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains, has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.