Nuinsco Continues to Extend Mineralized Intersections with Ongoing Infill Sampling Program at Prairie Lake Rare Metals Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "the Company") (CSE:NWI), is pleased to announce results for previously unsampled drill core from diamond drilling programs conducted at its 100%‐owned Prairie Lake …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "the Company") (CSE:NWI), is pleased to announce results for previously unsampled drill core from diamond drilling programs conducted at its 100%‐owned Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, Ontario. This additional sampling of hole NP0713 more than triples the length of the known intercept of niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), phosphate (P2O5), and rare earth elements (REE) including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd) and yttrium (Y), extending it by 72m for the hole. The program continues with the sampling focussing on drill holes collared to intercept the Southwest (SW) Area to ultimately provide information to support the Company's goal of establishing a mineral resource on the property.

"The ongoing infill sampling of drill core from the previous drilling programs moves Nuinsco a step closer to upgrading part of the current 515-630 million tonne Exploration Target ("ET" - refer to table below) on the Prairie Lake project to a mineral resource," said Paul Jones, Nuinsco's CEO. "This project is in a logistically excellent location, in a stable jurisdiction, is endowed with a diversity of sought-after elements and commodities including Critical Elements defined under the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan ("CMMP"). It represents a target of very substantial scope and is a very significant asset to Nuinsco."

A total of 58 drill core samples were collected from NP0713, a 101m long diamond drill hole. A 72m section was sampled from 2m depth down to 74m. NP0713 is one of ten holes from the southeast half of the SW Area target from which samples have been submitted for analyses so far this year (see map). Additional sampling, primarily from the northwest half of the SW Area target, is planned for later this summer.

Hole
ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Nb2O5
(%)

P2O5
(%)

Ta2O5
(%)

Y
(g/t)

La
(g/t)

Ce
(g/t)

Nd
(g/t)

Sm
(g/t)

∑REE
(g/t)

NP0713

2.0

74.0

72.0

0.1607

2.61

0.0032

61

231

539

268

46

1145

∑REE = Sum of Y, La, Ce, Nd, Sm; Y - yttrium, La - lanthanum, Ce - cerium, Nd - neodymium, Sm - samarium;
P2O5 - phosphate, Nb2O5 - niobium oxide, Ta2O5 - tantalum oxide, 1g/t = 1 ppm

When combined with previously reported sampling (see press release dated January 7, 2008), the new results extend the intersection in hole NP0713 by 72m to 0.131 % Nb2O5 and 2.83 % P2O5 with 0.0029 % (29 g/t) Ta2O5 and 1261 g/t ∑REE over 99.0m.

Previous diamond drilling on the Prairie Lake property (2007 to 2010) has returned assays up to:

  • 1.008 % Nb2O5 over 1.0m (NP0711; 97.5-98.5m; carbonatite)
  • 23.08 % P2O5 over 0.44m (NP1005; 336.27-336.71m; carbonatite)
  • 474 g/t Ta over 1.0m (NP0711; 23.75-24.75m; ijolite)
  • 2380 g/t Nd, 1910 g/t La and 4160 g/t Ce over 1.06m (NP1007; 428.0-429.06m; carbonatite)
  • 590 g/t Sm and 887 g/t Y over 1.38m (NP1006; 165.92-167.3m; carbonatite)

The Prairie Lake project consists of 46 mineral claims covering an area of ~630 ha. Logistically Prairie Lake is superbly located, with ready access to power, road, rail and shipping infrastructure; it is easily accessed by an all-weather road from the TransCanada Highway 28 kilometres to the south. The mineralization identified is entirely contained within the Prairie Lake carbonatite complex; the ET of 515-630 million tonnes is defined by 59 diamond drill holes with grades as tabulated below.

All samples were analysed by Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples were analysed for a whole rock and trace element ICP analytical package as well as for niobium, tantalum, and zirconium oxides using a fusion XRF method. An internal Quality Control Quality Assurance (QAQC) program was implemented with four QAQC samples (blanks and reference standards) added into the sampling stream.

Prairie Lake Drilling & Trenching by Target Area1:

   

SW

Jim's Showing

East

NE

Other Areas

Total

Historic Drill Holes (1969-1983)

Drill Holes

16

11

1

0

17

45

Metres

1351.7

938.4

34.1

0

1528.5

3852.7

Drill Holes (2007-2010)

Drill Holes

21

10

0

0

1

32

Metres

6632

1692.4

0

0

101

8425.4

Trenches (2010)

Trenching

1

0

2

2

0

5

Metres

377.7

0

433.0

754.55

0

1562.2

1 Trench lengths are calculated as cumulative length of samples along trench.

Prairie Lake ET2:

 

SW

Jim's Showing

East

NE

Total

REEs          
La (ppm) Lanthanum

275 - 340

295 - 360

305 - 370

200 - 250

280 - 340

Ce (ppm) Cerium

650 - 790

670 - 820

670 - 820

450 - 550

650 - 790

Sm (ppm) Samarium

55 - 70

55 - 70

55 - 70

50 - 60

55 - 70

Nd (ppm) Neodymium

295 - 360

290 - 360

320 - 390

235 - 290

300 - 360

Y (ppm) Yttrium

85 - 100

90 - 110

80 - 100

135 - 170

85 - 100

La+Ce+Sm+Nd+Y (ppm)

1360 - 1660

1400 - 1720

1430 - 1750

1070 - 1320

1370 - 1660

Additional Elements (as oxides)          
P2O5 (%) Phosphate

3.0 - 4.0

3.5 - 4.5

2.5 - 3.0

2.5 - 3.5

3.0 - 4.0

Nb2O5 (%) Niobium

0.095 - 0.115

0.100 - 0.120

0.040 - 0.050

0.085 - 0.105

0.090 - 0.110

Ta2O5 (ppm) Tantalum

18 - 25

25 - 30

5 - 7

10 - 12

18 - 21

Volume - m3 (million)

140 - 175

12 - 14

13 - 16

2 - 3

170 - 210

Tonnes (million)

435 - 530

35 - 45

40 - 50

7 - 8

515 - 630

2 The potential quantity and grade of the ET is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the discovery of a mineral resource. There is no National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects preliminary economic assessment in respect of the Prairie Lake ET.

All exploration work at Prairie Lake is supervised by Laura Giroux, P.Geo, Chief Geologist, who acts as Nuinsco's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Giroux has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has four properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold property near Atikokan, the Dash Lake gold property near Terrace Bay, the large multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobi­um, tantalum, phosphate) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, and the Zig Zag Lake property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Nuinsco believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Nuinsco based on information currently available to Nuinsco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Nuinsco to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Nuinsco. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world copper and/or gold markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Nuinsco disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Nuinsco believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To learn more, please visit www.nuinsco.ca or contact:

Paul Jones, CEO
paul.jones@nuinsco.ca

Sean Stokes, Executive VP
sean.stokes@nuinsco.ca

Cathy Hume, Consultant
cathy@chfir.com
416 868-1079 x 231

Instagram: @nuinscoresources
Twitter: @NWIResources

SOURCE: Nuinsco Resources Limited 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655622/Nuinsco-Continues-to-Extend-Minerali ...

