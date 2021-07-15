checkAd

GGX Gold Diamond Drilling Program - 18 New Holes Completed and Continuing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Historic Greenwood …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Historic Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

Core logging and sampling are ongoing with all assays pending.

Diamond drilling commenced on June 8, 2021 with a total of 18 drill holes completed to date. The program started by drilling the Perky vein where 12 drill holes were completed to test the northern lateral extension of the vein. The drilling rig was then moved over to test the Lively vein where a total of 6 drill holes have been completed with the seventh drill hole currently in progress. The Lively vein successfully intersected the vein and discovered a parallel mineralized structure to east of the Lively vein, approximately 10-20 cm in true width containing pyrite along the contact margins.

Photo: Drilling at the Perky Vein in 2021

Once drilling of the seventh hole at the Lively vein is complete, the rig will be relocated to the COD vein where one drillhole is planned to test the northern edge of the known mineralization.

The Company also announces that it will not be proceeding with the issuance of stock options previously announced on June 17, 2021.

Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Over-limits were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

