LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster , the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today released a new industry report which finds that the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the roles and responsibilities of HR leaders across industries. The report—titled The Future of HR: Preparing for a New World of Distributed Work —predicts that HR leaders in the post-pandemic era will carry new responsibilities for maintaining compliance in a remote-first world, spend more time supporting globally distributed workforces, and ultimately, have an outsized impact on shaping the working experience at their companies long into the future.

HR leaders are poised for a "a bigger seat at the table for strategic decision making" in the remote-first world

"The world of work has changed forever, and as companies adapt to the new expectations of employees and candidates, human resources leaders have a never-before-seen opportunity to shape the future of work — not only for their companies, but for organizations everywhere," said Jack Mardack, Co-founder of Oyster. "Employers who have embraced distributed work are already seeing the benefits. They're more competitive, more nimble, and more responsive to the opportunities presented by the post-pandemic era. Now, the HR business function must evolve in line with the sweeping changes taking place and prepare to play a more active role in determining how organizations hire, collaborate, and create value from talent."

The following findings of The Future of HR: Preparing for a New World of Distributed Work , which was created by 451 Research and commissioned by Oyster, illustrate the impact of the pandemic on HR leaders' priorities:

of HR leaders say they're thinking more deeply about flexible work arrangements as a direct result of the pandemic 46% report that maintaining compliance (e.g. workplace safety, labor standards, employee data privacy & security, anti-discrimination) is a new priority

Accompanying these new areas of focus are new challenges facing HR leaders. Today's report finds that:

of HR leaders report a lack of visibility of their entire workforce as the top missing feature they'd like added to their HR software Employee engagement is the area of the HR function in greatest need of improvement, according to HR leaders

These statistics suggest that despite the opportunities for greater impact in the remote-first world, HR leaders need the ability to make investments in new systems, technology, and training in order to thrive in the era of distributed workforces.