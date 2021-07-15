checkAd

'The Future of HR' New Industry Report Predicts Dramatic Changes for Human Resources Leaders in the Post-Pandemic Era

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 15:05  |  46   |   |   

HR leaders are poised for a "a bigger seat at the table for strategic decision making" in the remote-first world

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today released a new industry report which finds that the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the roles and responsibilities of HR leaders across industries. The report—titled The Future of HR: Preparing for a New World of Distributed Work—predicts that HR leaders in the post-pandemic era will carry new responsibilities for maintaining compliance in a remote-first world, spend more time supporting globally distributed workforces, and ultimately, have an outsized impact on shaping the working experience at their companies long into the future.

Oyster Logo

"The world of work has changed forever, and as companies adapt to the new expectations of employees and candidates, human resources leaders have a never-before-seen opportunity to shape the future of work — not only for their companies, but for organizations everywhere," said Jack Mardack, Co-founder of Oyster. "Employers who have embraced distributed work are already seeing the benefits. They're more competitive, more nimble, and more responsive to the opportunities presented by the post-pandemic era. Now, the HR business function must evolve in line with the sweeping changes taking place and prepare to play a more active role in determining how organizations hire, collaborate, and create value from talent."

The following findings of The Future of HR: Preparing for a New World of Distributed Work, which was created by 451 Research and commissioned by Oyster, illustrate the impact of the pandemic on HR leaders' priorities:

  • 48% of HR leaders say they're thinking more deeply about flexible work arrangements as a direct result of the pandemic
  • 46% report that maintaining compliance (e.g. workplace safety, labor standards, employee data privacy & security, anti-discrimination) is a new priority

Accompanying these new areas of focus are new challenges facing HR leaders. Today's report finds that:

  • 46% of HR leaders report a lack of visibility of their entire workforce as the top missing feature they'd like added to their HR software
  • Employee engagement is the area of the HR function in greatest need of improvement, according to HR leaders

These statistics suggest that despite the opportunities for greater impact in the remote-first world, HR leaders need the ability to make investments in new systems, technology, and training in order to thrive in the era of distributed workforces.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

'The Future of HR' New Industry Report Predicts Dramatic Changes for Human Resources Leaders in the Post-Pandemic Era HR leaders are poised for a "a bigger seat at the table for strategic decision making" in the remote-first world LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oyster, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Microsoft unveils Windows 365 -- ushering in a new category of computing
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Sungrow FPV Technology Boosts Renewable Energy Projects in Israel
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area