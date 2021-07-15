Lincoln Financial Securities Announces Partnership With AIMCOR EIG

AIMCOR EIG is committed to bringing the important topic of insurance and protection products into the conversation for financial professionals and their clients. This partnership has the platform, field personnel and resources to help financial professionals drive insurance adoption across their practices. LFS and AIMCOR EIG recognize that there is a need for a creative, consistent and compliant way for financial professionals to add insurance planning to their service offerings — and this partnership meets all of those needs.

Lincoln Financial Securities (LFS), a division of Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), today announced a new partnership with AIMCOR EIG, a leading B2B insurance platform. The LFS and AIMCOR EIG relationship is a best-in-class partnership with the mission to provide financial professionals and their clients with a wide variety of insurance products to seamlessly integrate into their holistic financial planning process.

“With heightened regulations, we see an opportunity to improve the resources available to our financial professionals,” said Wendy Boyd, senior vice president, and co-head of LFS. “We are excited to be partnering with AIMCOR EIG and to offer our financial professionals this incredible resource. AIMCOR EIG’s comprehensive technology capabilities enhance the user experience by delivering industry-leading market intelligence software, end-to-end e-processing, compliance, suitability review and more.”

EIG’s capabilities extend beyond the traditional central support models and into the local markets of each financial professional through 26 regional offices, 120 focused point-of-sale professionals and more than 300 personnel located across the country. This approach allows AIMCOR EIG to tailor its services and support to fit the unique needs of each financial professional.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Financial Securities to help execute on our shared vision of growing their insurance division by expanding product availability and improving internal capabilities,” said Marc Verbos, Executive Vice President, AIMCOR Group, LLC and AIMCOR EIG’s Managing Director. “We are committed to helping them succeed and are honored that they’ve entrusted us to deliver this high level of support. Our regional offices will play a key role in supporting this relationship as we deploy a focused group of our collective 120+ point-of-sale professionals into the local offices of the LFS OSJs through a centrally coordinated engagement driven by our EIG national account team. We look forward to working closely with the LFS home office, the field leadership, and the LFS financial professionals to help them position more insurance and protection solutions into their clients’ financial plans.”