MetLife Recognized for Disability Equality

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has received a top score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), making the company a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the fifth year in a row.

The DEI – a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network – is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. The 2021 index measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

“MetLife is committed to building a purpose-driven and inclusive culture that energizes all of our employees to make a difference,” said Meredith Ryan-Reid, senior vice president, MetLife Financial Wellness & Engagement and executive sponsor of the MetLife DiverseAbilities inclusion network. “We are proud to be recognized by the Disability Equality Index for creating a workplace where people with diverse abilities are supported and empowered.”

The MetLife DiverseAbilities inclusion network champions disability inclusion and awareness among MetLife employees, helping them access essential resources available to them, their families, and friends.

MetLife also supports entrepreneurship and innovation among people with disabilities by partnering with organizations such as Disability:IN to identify Disability Owned Business Enterprises as part of the company’s Supplier Inclusion & Development program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MetLife expanded its educational sponsorships to include virtual development programs for diverse business partners and increased its sponsorship of Disability:IN.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit MetLife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

