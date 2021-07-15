checkAd

ModivCare Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, August 6, 2021

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Friday, August 6, 2021, before the market opens.

ModivCare will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (877) 423-9820, and international callers should dial (201) 493-6749.

Interested parties may also access the live webcast via the Company’s website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

The webcast also can be accessed here.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.

Wertpapier


