BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Results Of its Rights Offering

The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 8,417,857 of the Trust’s common shares of beneficial interest, par value of $0.001 per share (“Common Share”). The final subscription price of $52.51 per Common Share was determined based upon the formula equal to 94% of the Trust’s net asset value per share of Common Shares at the close of trading on the NYSE on the expiration date. The Common Shares subscribed for will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all shareholder payments.

Proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $359 million. The Trust will receive the entire proceeds of the Offer since BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the "Advisor"), the Trust’s investment adviser, has agreed to pay the dealer manager fee and all other expenses related to the Offer. The Trust intends to invest the proceeds of the Offer in accordance with its investment objectives and policies.

This document is not an offer to sell any securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This document is not an offering, which can only be made by a prospectus. Investors should consider the Trust's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Trust's prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will contain this and additional information about the Trust and additional information about the Offer, and should be read carefully before investing.

