checkAd

Identity & Access Management Provider BIO-key’s MobileAuth with PalmPositive Wins Lucintel 2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Biometric Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 15:05  |  44   |   |   

WALL, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced its BIO-key MobileAuth with PalmPositive solution has been selected as the winner of the 2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Biometric Market, conducted by Lucintel, a premier market research, and management consulting firm. This new mobile application is the latest among over sixteen strong authentication factors available for BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform that aims to obsolete traditional authentication methods.

Based on recent market research, Lucintel chose BIO-key MobileAuth for this award because of its novel approach to multi-factor authentication. MobileAuth offers fast, touchless Identity-Bound Biometric user authentication – using a palm scan – that works on any camera-equipped device, supporting both Android and iOS, to provide the unique combination of a simple and convenient user experience with the highest levels of security and flexibility enterprises need.

With MobileAuth, BIO-key has introduced a different way to authenticate that eliminates the inconvenience, security risks, and costs of traditional authentication methods. Well-suited for everyday use cases including secure remote access for the workforce, third-party access, Customer IAM (CIAM), and passwordless workflows, MobileAuth offers Identity-Bound Biometrics as an alternative to user-controlled, device-based biometric methods, ensuring that only an authentic user can access their online identity, preventing information from being accessed by unauthorized users or hackers.

“We’re honored that Lucintel awarded BIO-key MobileAuth with its Technology Innovation Award in the biometric sector. This continues to confirm that by offering this different way to authenticate among our other flexible authentication options, we’re giving the enterprise a more accurate, secure, convenient authentication method that provides the level of integrity they require,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key International.

Lucintel’s awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and the latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the market to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations or industry excellences that demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Identity & Access Management Provider BIO-key’s MobileAuth with PalmPositive Wins Lucintel 2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Biometric Market WALL, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board