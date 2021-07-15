Identity & Access Management Provider BIO-key’s MobileAuth with PalmPositive Wins Lucintel 2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Biometric Market

WALL, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced its BIO-key MobileAuth with PalmPositive solution has been selected as the winner of the 2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Biometric Market, conducted by Lucintel, a premier market research, and management consulting firm. This new mobile application is the latest among over sixteen strong authentication factors available for BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform that aims to obsolete traditional authentication methods.



Based on recent market research, Lucintel chose BIO-key MobileAuth for this award because of its novel approach to multi-factor authentication. MobileAuth offers fast, touchless Identity-Bound Biometric user authentication – using a palm scan – that works on any camera-equipped device, supporting both Android and iOS, to provide the unique combination of a simple and convenient user experience with the highest levels of security and flexibility enterprises need.

With MobileAuth, BIO-key has introduced a different way to authenticate that eliminates the inconvenience, security risks, and costs of traditional authentication methods. Well-suited for everyday use cases including secure remote access for the workforce, third-party access, Customer IAM (CIAM), and passwordless workflows, MobileAuth offers Identity-Bound Biometrics as an alternative to user-controlled, device-based biometric methods, ensuring that only an authentic user can access their online identity, preventing information from being accessed by unauthorized users or hackers.

“We’re honored that Lucintel awarded BIO-key MobileAuth with its Technology Innovation Award in the biometric sector. This continues to confirm that by offering this different way to authenticate among our other flexible authentication options, we’re giving the enterprise a more accurate, secure, convenient authentication method that provides the level of integrity they require,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key International.

Lucintel’s awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and the latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the market to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations or industry excellences that demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users.