First Solar, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results and its outlook for 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 12, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay passcode 4994223. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.