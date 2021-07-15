checkAd

JFrog Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 following market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Event: JFrog’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast link: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations

About JFrog

JFrog, the creator of the DevOps platform, is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

