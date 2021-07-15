Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Selects Doma to Help Digitally Transform its Refinance Business

Fairway will leverage Doma’s proprietary machine intelligence technology to remove key points of friction and frustration involved in traditional mortgage closings, for both loan officers and mortgage customers. Fairway is currently using Doma’s closing solutions within its consumer-direct channel, Homefinity, with plans to expand its use as warranted.

Doma, a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that its Doma Intelligence platform plus title and escrow solutions will help power the real estate closing experience for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (“Fairway”), a top nationwide mortgage lender. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Doma entering into a business combination agreement in March 2021 with Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U) (“Capitol”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

“As an industry leader, we’re always looking to implement innovative technologies that will improve processes and provide our customers with a world-class experience,” said Paul Walnick, President of Business Development at Fairway. “Implementing Doma’s solutions is a testament to that, improving the process for our team and our customers, and we’re excited to work together to provide an enhanced mortgage experience.”

“Customer-forward companies that are prioritizing tech-enabled solutions will be the market leaders as more and more consumers demand instant, digital experiences,” said Max Simkoff, CEO of Doma. “We’re thrilled to be working with Fairway to provide their team and customers with an exceptional, streamlined, and technology-enabled closing experience.”

Doma is a technology company focused on creating a vastly more simple, efficient, and affordable closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Founded in 2016, Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology, that is being trained on 30 years of historical data, to remove the friction and frustration from the residential real estate closing process.

About Doma

Doma Holdings, Inc. (formerly States Title Holding, Inc.) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands – States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) – offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma’s clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States. In March 2021, Doma announced plans to become publicly traded via a merger with Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U). To learn more visit doma.com.